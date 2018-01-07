Scroll for more content...

Johnny W. McNelly, 99, of Tiffany Springs, MO died Sunday, January 7, 2018. Johnny was born October 19, 1918 in Richmond, MO to John Riley and Lula (McBee) McNelly. He married Marguerite Ann Marak in Hollywood, CA on March 11, 1944, while in the U.S. Marine Corp. Johnny worked at TWA for 24 years, retiring in 1981. After retirement, he moved to Sonora, CA where he lived for over 15 years, before returning to Platte City, MO. He loved traveling with his wife, He was preceded in death by: his parents; wife; and 4 sisters. Johnny is survived by Robert (Jerri) McNelly and family of Arizona, Gary (Jan) McNelly and family of Independence, MO; and Nancy (John) Amato and family of Connecticut. A visitation will be held from 10 to 11 am Friday, January 12, 2018 at Rollins Funeral Home in Platte City. Funeral services will follow at 11 am; followed by interment at Platte City Cemetery. Donations to your favorite charity in lieu of flowers.