Jon L. Bertschinger

1952-2018

Jon L. Bertschinger, 65, Agency, Missouri, passed away Friday, July 13, 2018, at home.

He was born July 25, 1952 to Walter and Ella Jean (Richardson) Bertschinger in Burlington, IA.

At age 14, Jon began working for Temple Organs in Burlington, IA. He continued working for the company for over 40 years in St. Joseph, MO., as the Tonal Director-Voicer. Jon loved gardening on the Moore Farm and he donated much of the results of his gardening to many organizations in St. Joseph including the Food Pantry, Meals on Wheels and The St. Joseph Haven. Jon was a member of the American Guild of Organists and was also a composer of music. He was part of the staff at Community of Christ Headquarters in Independence, MO for several years and performed concerts twice each month.

Jon served as church organist for Westminster Presbyterian, Trinity Presbyterian, 1st Christian, and most recently, Brookdale Presbyterian churches. He was a member of Trinity Presbyterian Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Thom Bertschinger; and cousin, John Hill.

Survivors include cousins, Fred Bertschinger, Mary Hill, Bill Hill, Rob Hill, and Janet Liebrenz (Allan), all of Minneapolis, MN; David (Becky) Cool, owners of Temple Organs in St. Joseph, MO; Milton (Judith) Moore, Jon resided with them for 7 years; and close friends Dora (J.W.) Cypara; Beth (Hugh) McLenaghan: and Matt Seward.

Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family will have a Celebration of Life at the Moore Farm, 2:00 PM, Saturday, August 25, 2018. For those wishing to make a contribution in Jon’s name, the family requests they be made to the Trinity Presbyterian Church’s Mission Fund.