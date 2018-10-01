Jonathon R. Richardson

1981-2018

Callao, Missouri- Jonathon Ryan Richardson, 37, Callao, passed away on September 25, 2018.

Jonathon was born on April 21, 1981 to John Dale and Dianna (Hahn) Richardson in Cameron, Missouri.

He was a 1999 graduate of Cameron High School. Jonathon owned and operated Richardson Painting in the Kansas City area.

Jonathon was an avid deer and turkey hunter, excelled at basketball and baseball. He was also very artistic.

Jonathon was preceded in death by his grandfather, Dale Richardson and his dog, Tucker.

Survivors: father, John (Michele) Richardson, Weatherby, MO; mother, Dianna Cole, Callao, MO; sister, Misty (Everett) McGuire, Liberty, MO; maternal grandparents, Marvin and Helen Hahn, Cameron; paternal grandparents, Dolly Richardson, Cameron; step-sister, Heather (Christopher) Vieth, Kansas City, MO; 2 nieces, Sydni and Zoe; several aunts and uncles.

Service: 11:00 AM, Wednesday, October 3, 2018 at Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron. Visitation: 6-8:00 PM, Tuesday evening at the funeral home. Inurnment at a later date at Cameron Memory Gardens, Cameron, MO. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Jonathon Richardson Memorial Fund. Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com.