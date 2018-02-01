Joseph D. Kerner, 86, of St. Joseph, Mo.

Scroll for more content...

Joseph D. Kerner, 86, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, February 1, 2018, surrounded by his loving family.He was born January 12, 1932 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Joseph and Florence (Jasper) Kerner.Joseph married Anne Marie Bohr April 11, 1953. She survives of the home.He was a graduate of St. Mary’s Grade School, Christian Brothers High School and attended St. Joseph Junior College and KU. Joseph served in the Marine Corps from 1950 to 1954 and was in the Korean Conflict. He retired from Hillyard Chemical Co in 1994. He was a member of St. Joseph Cathedral Catholic Church, American Legion 359, life time member of VFW Post 6760, former member of the St. Joseph Bicycle Club, and earned a lifetime jersey in the Missouri MS 150. In May 2015 he was fortunate to travel to Washington, DC as part of the Honor Flight Network. He also marched with the Marines in the 1953 Presidential Inaugural Parade. Joseph and his wife Anne supported backpack buddies, providing lunches for the weekends, Cathedral Food pantry, Soles for Souls and AFLCIO Adopt a family program.Joseph was an avid bicyclist and treasured time spent with his family.He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter Mary Beth Schenecker; son, Paul Kerner; grandson, Paul Nathan Kerner; brother, Steve Kerner.Additional survivors include children, Katherine Seufert (Matthew, Sr.), Ellen Benitz (Roger), Barbara Stanley (Barney), Joseph Kerner (Tracy) and Anne Griffin (Randy); 18 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.Mass Of Christian Burial 10:00 A.M. Monday, St. Joseph Cathedral Catholic Church. Interment Mount Olivet Cemetery. Parish Rosary 2:00 P.M., Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family will gather with friends 2:30 to 4:00 P.M. Sunday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family request donations to St. Joseph Cathedral Catholic Church or Joyce Ray Patterson Senior Center. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.