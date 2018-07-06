Scroll for more content...

Joseph S Sommers, 46, born in Shelbyville, TN on June 20, 1972 to Seth and Mable (Miller) Sommers. He peacefully passed away on July 3, 2018 at his son Jerry's home in Burlington Junction, MO after a courageous 6 ½ month battle with kidney failure.He accepted Christ as his Saviour, was baptized in his youth and remained faithful till death. At the time of his passing he was a member of Mt. Moriah Mennonite Fellowship.He was united in holy matrimony to Judith Marie Ulrich on September 24, 1993 in Mount Hermon, KY and enjoyed 24 beautiful years of wedded life.He is survived by his wife Judith Sommers of Burlington Junction, MO; 8 sons and 6 daughters, Irvin Sommers and wife Jenny (Troyer) of Skidmore, MO, Jerry Sommers and wife Darlene (Byler) of Burlington Junction, MO, Lydia, Aden, Lois, Lanita, Mary, Nelson, Noah, Mabel, David, Miriam, Sylvan and Norman, all at home; 1 grandchild Travis; 9 brothers and 5 sisters, Noami and husband Dave Troyer of Mercer, KY, Philip Sommers and wife Lewana of Livingston, TN, Joanna and husband Jerry Williams (deceased) of Guthrie, KY, Daniel Sommers and wife Katie of Sparta, TN, Leon Sommers and wife Lucy of Livingston, TN, Mark Sommers and wife Janice of Rocksprings, TN, Mary and husband Paul Yoder of Liberia, Africa, Miriam and husband Samuel Wanner of Sparta, TN, Jason Sommers and wife Delores of Lynchburg, TN, Simon Sommers and wife Katie of Mercer, KY, Jonathan Sommers and wife Bethany of Mercer, KY, Susan and husband David Sensenig of Mercer, KY, Paul Sommers and wife Kayleen of Unionville, MO and Levi Sommers of Covington, TX.He was preceded in death by 1 infant son, his father Seth Sommers, his father-in-law Jerry Ulrich and his brother-in-law Jerry Williams.He patiently endured many health trials including a major brain tumor surgery in 1996. Never one to complain about his seemingly unfair share of health issues, he often sang thru the most difficult moments and steadfastly trusted God to provide for the needs and cares of life.He passionately served his family and loved spending quality time with them, often singing and always caring about the little things of life. As a vocation he was a self employed carpenter and produce farmer.He will be greatly missed by his wife, family and all of his friends and leaves a hole that no one else can fill.The family is deeply grateful to everyone for your prayers, sympathy and support during this most difficult time. The family also wishes to extend sincere thanks to the local church family for their presence, prayers and food during the last few days.Dad - you will be sorely missed!