Juanita Faye Wood 97, of Saint Joseph, Missouri passed away Sunday, January 14, 2018 in a Liberty, MO health care center. She was born September 16, 1920 in Oklahoma, daughter of the late Ruth and Commodore Dewey McDowell. She retired from J.C. Penney as a stock clerk in the shipping and receiving department. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, planting and growing flowers, and she was a member of the Hosanna Fellowship Church. Juanita was preceded in death by her husband, Victor Wood, her parents, sisters: Velma Newberry, Thelma Bowman, Lavada Anderson, and Opal Walker, and her brother, Bill McDowell. Survivors include, son, Francis (Janet) Fisch, Saint Joseph, MO, daughter Malinda Hoyt of Leavenworth, KS., a sister, Dorothy Viola Ann Potts, Saint Joseph, 5 grandchildren, and 5 great grandchildren.Funeral Services: 2:00 pm Tuesday, January 16, 2018 at the Rupp Funeral Home, Rev. Larry Gray officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Monday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Faucett Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the Asana Hospice, or Ashton Court Nursing home.