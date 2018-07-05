Clear

Judith F. “Judy” Anderson, 74, Union Star, Missouri,

Visitation Thursday 5 Jul 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory Service Friday 6 Jul 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory 5005 Frederick Blvd. Saint Joseph, MO 64506

Judith F. “Judy” Anderson
1943-2018

Judith F. “Judy” Anderson, 74, Union Star, Missouri, passed away Sunday, July 1, 2018, at Mosaic Life Care.
She was born July 25, 1943, to Carl John and Avis Leona (Cobb) Kowitz in St. Joseph.
Judy married Daniel Anderson on August 8, 1964. He preceded her in death on November 25, 2011.
She was a nurse’s aide for 27 years and an active and longtime member of the First Baptist Church of Union Star, Missouri.
Judy was preceded in death by her husband; parents; and stepfather, Manford DeVary.
Survivors include numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

