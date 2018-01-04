Judy Farrell, 78, of St. Joseph, Mo.

Scroll for more content...

Judy Farrell, 78, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, January 4, 2018.She was born December 3, 1939 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Joseph and Ruth (Murphy) Bunten.Judy married Thomas Farrell June 28, 1957, he survives of the home.She was a member of Clair United Methodist Church.Judy enjoyed gardening, cooking, interior decorating and spending time with her family. She also helped her husband Thomas with the family business.She was preceded in death by her parents; and brothers, Richard and Ronald Bunten.Additional survivors include children, Jon Farrell (Terry), Joe Farrell (Melissa), Jay Farrell (Nan) and Jill Hershley (Mike); grandchildren, Katie Bishop (Jason), Sheldon Farrell (Callie), Cliff Hershley (Kelsey), Brandon Hershley (Amanda), Aric Hershley, Stormy Stiles and Lacey Fanning; great-grandchildren, Pierce Hershley, McKenna Bishop, Charlotte Hershley and Jax Farrell; sisters, Jackie Smith and Linda Mackley.Celebration of Life will be held Saturday from 1:30 to 3:00 P.M., O’Malley Beverage Company, 1601 N. Woodbine Rd. St. Joseph, Missouri 64506. In lieu of flowers the family request donations to The Parkinson’s Foundation. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.