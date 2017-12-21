Judy K. Hoover, 71, St. Joseph, Mo.

Scroll for more content...

Judy K. Hoover, 71, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, December 21, 2017.She was born October 17, 1946, to Alfred and Phyllis E. (Lausch) Owens in Berrien Springs, Michigan.Judy married Sidney LeRoy Hoover on May 29, 1971. He survives of the home.She was a med tech for Family Guidance Center, an in-home caregiver for Caregivers, and retired from Seitz/Sara Lee Foods.Judy was a hard worker, and she was always passionate about the work she did. She was a loyal and true friend. Above all, Judy was a loving and dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother.She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Pat Hensley; and daughter, Judy K. Lipp.Survivors include her husband; children, Michael Lipp, Pam Lipp, Bennett Hoover, and Branda Hoover; grandchildren, Jeramiah Parsons, Allen Hoover, Bill Stone, Autem Hoover, Josie Stone, Grant Garrison, Seth Hoover, and Sydney Hoover; five siblings; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.The family will gather with friends 2:00 to 4:00 P.M. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.