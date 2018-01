Scroll for more content...

Julie Ann Asher 45, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, January 22, 2018 at Mosaic Life Care Hospital. MO. She was born January 6, 1973 in Whitesville, MO, daughter of Ann and Franklin Anderson, of Whitesville, MO. She graduated from King City High School and married Truman Asher on August 31, 1991 and he survives of the home. She worked at Mosaic life care hospital as a Patient Care Associate, and at the Shady Lawn Nursing home for several yeas. She loved flowers and enjoyed going to the car dirt track races with her family. Julie was preceded in death by nephew, Rodney Mautino. Survivors include, her parents, husband, Truman Asher III, son, Justin Asher (Sabrina Cable), Faucett, MO, daughter, Jessica Asher, St. Joseph, MO, grandson, Brayden Royce, sisters, Chris (Willy) Mautino, Whitesville, MO, Carol (Todd) Weddle, King City, MO, and Rachelle (Rob Maxon) Anderson, Rea, MO, as well as several nieces and nephews.Funeral services: 10 am Saturday, January 27, 2018, Pastor JoAnn Springs officiating, The family will receive friends from 6 - 8 pm friday at the Rupp Funeral Home.the Interment will be at the Whitesville Cemetery, Whitesville, MO. Memorials are requested to the Multiple Sclerosis association.