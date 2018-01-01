KQTV | Meteorologist/Reporter

KQTV Job Posting

JOB SUMMARY:

KQTV is looking for a full-time meteorologist/reporter to join our news team. The right

candidate will be able to prepare and deliver accurate weather forecasts for broadcast, web and social media. You must also have an interest in general assignment reporting, be able to generate news content and share story ideas in editorial meetings. Experience with WSI systems, shooting, writing and editing skills preferred.

PRIMARY RESPONSIBILTIES:

• Prepare and deliver daily weather forecasts utilizing computer graphics and animation, weather data and radar for station’s newscasts

• Deliver severe weather updates as necessary

• Produce and present weather for station’s website and social media platforms

• Ability to meet deadlines and manage multiple priorities

• Excellent writing, verbal and communications skills

• Must work well in team environment

• Fill in on other shifts when necessary

Please email resume, cover letter and link to reel to:

Andy House

KQTV | News Director

ahouse@kq2.com

Background check and drug screening required for employment

EOE