Karen Marie Jones, 61, of Savannah, Missouri

Karen has been cremated under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith Savannah Chapel. Per her wishes, there will be no visitation or service.

Karen Marie Jones, 61, of Savannah, Missouri, passed away on Monday, July 16, 2018.
Karen was born in Dallas, Texas on January 15, 1957 to Robert and Regina (Micek) Pawlusiak.
Karen worked as a bookkeeper for Citas Nu Way for 16 years. She enjoyed playing pool and darts, and created personalized Christmas stockings for her family members.
On June 8, 1985, Karen married Harry A. "Casey" Jones in Dickinson, Texas; they celebrated 33 years of married life together.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Bobby Pawlusiak.
Karen is survived by: husband, Casey; sisters Michele Emanuel, Fremont, Nebraska; Cindy McLaughlin, Las Vegas; Barbara Riggs, Omaha, Nebraska; brother, Mike Pawlusiak, Omaha, Nebraska.
