Katherine Noah-Johnson
1952-2018
Katherine Noah-Johnson, 65, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, July 13, 2018, at her home.
She was born July 26, 1952 to Emery and Geraldine (Wright) Noah, Jr in Texas.
Katherine married Larry Johnson on October 15, 1995; he survives of the home.
She enjoyed bowling.
Katherine was preceded in death by her father; and biological mother, Louise Jones.
Additional survivors include her mother; daughters, Jeri Joaquin, Amanda Hazlip; siblings, David, Bruce, Gerry, Lori, Libby, Sandee; 3 grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews.
Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
