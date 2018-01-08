Kathryn E. Miller, 85, of St. Joseph, Mo.

Kathryn E. Miller, 85, of St. Joseph, passed away at a local care facility Monday, January 8, 2018.

Kathryn was born October 21, 1932 to Archibald and Merle Chloe (Smith) Baxter in Wardell, Missouri. On April 29, 1950, she married John Forrest Miller in Piggott, Arkansas. They celebrated thirty-eight years of marriage before his death on September 13, 1988.

In addition to her parents and husband, Kathryn is preceded in death by two sisters, Wilma Jean and Mary Lee and a brother, William Thomas.

Kathryn is survived by: son, John (Nancy) Miller, Claremore, Oklahoma; daughter, Jacqueline (Robert) Weathers, Kansas City, Missouri; daughter Janise Lee (Matt) Waller, St. Joseph; son, Gene "Sam" (Marcia) Miller, Bristow, Virginia; seven grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.

Kathryn has been cremated under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel; funeral services will be held at a later date.