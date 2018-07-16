Scroll for more content...

Kay Virginia Wallace, 83, Platte City, Missouri; passed away Saturday, July 14, 2018 at Gower Convalescent Center.Kay was born on August 21, 1934 to Thomas H. Perry, Jr. and Ida (Nobel) Perry.She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Douglas, son, Michael Wallace and brother, Donald N. Perry.She is survived by her husband of 60 years Donald E. Wallace, grandson Brad Wallace both of Platte City; granddaughter, Heather Wallace of Kansas City, Missouri and three great-grandchildren.She graduated from Platte City High School in 1952. She attended the Conservatory of Music in Kansas City majoring in violin. She played violin with the Independence Symphony Orchestra. She was a member of the Christian Church in Platte City, the Order of the Eastern Star, the Platte City Federated Women's Club and a Cub Scout den mother.Kay has requested cremation and no scheduled service. The family will have a private Celebration of Life at a later date.