Kelly Ann Ingram February 13, 1972 - September 29, 2018

Kelly Ann Ingram

February 13, 1972 - September 29, 2018
Kelly Ann Ingram 46, Saint Joseph, Missouri died Saturday September 29, 2018 in Saint Joseph. Born February 13, 1972, St. Joseph, Preceded in death by parents; Jimmie and Donna Ingram. Survivors include son Michael Haywood, brother, Scott (Clarrisa ) Ingram. Cremation under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. There are no scheduled visitation or memorial services at this time. Memorials are requested to the Kelly Ingram Memorial fund in care of the Rupp Funeral Home or Donate on ruppfuneral.com - funeral fund. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com

