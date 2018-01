Scroll for more content...

Kelly Jean Miller-Hays 49, of St. Joseph, Missouri passed away Thursday January 18, 2018 in St. Joseph. She was born August 28, 1968 in Monmoth, Iowa. She was a homemaker, and a Christian. Kelly was preceded in death by her father, John Lloyd Wayne Miller, step father, Eugene Buckley. She is survived by companion, John Perry of the home, sons, Scotty Hays (Sheila), and Lyle Hays (Amanda), Hemple, MO, daughter, Jessi Hays (Daniel) Perry, IA, mother, Bonnie Buckley, Davenport, IA, brothers, Kevin and Kyle Miller, sisters, Kimberly Redmann, and Krystal Miller. Memorial service: 4:00 pm at Present Truth Fellowship Church, 3901 Cook Road, St. Joseph, MO. Ms. Hays Will be cremated under care and direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com