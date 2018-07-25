Kelly Rails, 57 died Friday, July 20.

Scroll for more content...

Kelly was born in St. Joseph and lived most of her life here. She worked at Mead Products and Cintas.

Survivors include her daughters, Blythe, Jadrien, and son Dallas; seven grandchildren; her mother Wynona.

She was preceded in death by her father Howard and a brother Russell.

Per her wishes she was cremated under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith and Sidenfaden Chapel. A Celebration of Life will be Tuesday, July 31 at 10:00 a.m. at Copeland Baptist Church.