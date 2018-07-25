Clear

Kelly Rails, 57 died Friday, July 20.

Tuesday, July 31, 2018 10:00 AM

Kelly was born in St. Joseph and lived most of her life here. She worked at Mead Products and Cintas.

Survivors include her daughters, Blythe, Jadrien, and son Dallas; seven grandchildren; her mother Wynona.

She was preceded in death by her father Howard and a brother Russell.

Per her wishes she was cremated under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith and Sidenfaden Chapel. A Celebration of Life will be Tuesday, July 31 at 10:00 a.m. at Copeland Baptist Church.

