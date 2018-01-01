Kenneth D. Morse, Sr., 86, of St. Joseph, Mo.

Scroll for more content...

Kenneth D. Morse, Sr., 86, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, January 6, 2017, at his home.He was born June 30, 1931 to William and Ethel (Dehart) Morse.Kenneth married Glendola “Yvonne” on March 29, 1952; she preceded him in death on August 9, 2011.He retired as a US Army Staff Sergeant after 26 years of service and later worked as a street foreman for the city yards of St. Joseph, MO.Kenneth enjoyed fishing and hunting, was an avid reader of Western novels and could build anything. He loved his family and his dog, Angel.He was also preceded in death by his parents.Survivors include daughters, Deborah Schatz, Vickie Vanco (George), Patricia Paxton (Clark), Pamela Lohmeyer, Sandra McCollum, Karen Reynolds (Phil), Sharon Morse; son, Kenneth D. Morse, Jr.; sister, Beverly Jacobs; 19 grandchildren; numerous great and great-great grandchildren and extended family.Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.