Kenneth N. Winn, 99, Kansas City, Missouri, formerly of St. Joseph, Missouri

Kenneth N. Winn
1919-2018

Kenneth N. Winn, 99, Kansas City, Missouri, formerly of St. Joseph, Missouri passed away Wednesday, October 3, 2018.
He enjoyed the outdoors, eating, movies and driving around the city.
Survivors include son and caregiver, Arturo Ortega; brother-in-law, Robert Moore (Gane); special friends, Dr. Russell and Cynthia Oden.
Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

After quite a bit of sunshine on Thursday, clouds and rain return to the forecast overnight. Expect scattered showers throughout the night with low temperatures in the 50s.
