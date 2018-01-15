Kenneth Sallee, 85, of Troy, Ks.

Kenneth Sallee, 85, of Troy, Kansas died Saturday, January 13, 2018 at his home.

Kenneth was born on November 22, 1932 in Pawnee, Oklahoma to William Herman and Edna (Hope) Sallee. He was the fifth child of 13. After graduating from OSU (in Stillwater, OK) he began working for the US Government as a Soil Scientist. He mapped soils across the state of Kansas, a job he really loved. After retiring he worked at Dillards department store in St. Joe, Mo.

Kenneth became a Christian as a young man. At the time of his death he was member of the Frederick Boulevard Baptist Church in St. Joseph, MO, and loved handing out Bibles as a Gideon. Over the years, he had served the Lord as a deacon, Sunday School teacher, youth worker, Sunday School Superintendent and never was afraid to pick up a hammer to build a church.

Kenneth married Betty Ann Lowery on Sept. 3, 1955 (62 yrs) in Bartlesville, Oklahoma. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Betty, two daughters: Sandra and Cindy, son, Kenneth “Scott” Sallee, granddaughter, Amy Christine Sallee, 2 brothers and 1 sister.

Survivors include his daughters, Robin Smith (John) Drumright, Oklahoma;

Shelley Anderson of Wathena, Kansas;

3 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, 5 sisters and 4 brothers, as well as many other friends and family.

Graveside: 11:00 A.M. Monday, January 15, 2018

At: Highland Cemetery Chapel, in Pawnee, Oklahoma

Visitation: 6-7 P.M. Friday evening, January 19, 2018 with a Memorial Service at 7 P.M. at the Harman-Rohde Funeral Home, Troy, KS

Burial: Highland Cemetery in Pawnee, Oklahoma

Memorials: Gideons, Wathena & Troy Fire Departments & EMS