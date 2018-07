Scroll for more content...

Kevin Curtis Jones 64, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away on Wednesday, July 18, 2018 at his home in Saint Joseph, MO., after a courageous 30 year battle with cancer. He was born March 2, 1954 in De Kalb, MO, son of the late Delia Maxine and Roy Clifford Jones. He graduated from De Kalb High School and attended Missouri Western State University. He married Cindy Masteller on September 23, 1978 and she survives of the home. He worked at Stone Containers as a supervisor and Tilco Printing. He loved to fish, hunt, travel, going to the ocean, and listening to classic rock, and he was a member of the DeKalb Christian Church. Kevin was preceded in death by his parents, and a brother, Joel Davis Jones. Survivors include, wife, Cindy of the home two sons, Brian Hendrix, St. Joseph, MO, and Billy Hendrix, Hiawatha, KS, brothers, Kenton (Debi) Jones, DeKalb, MO, Jerry Jones (Debbie Young), St. Joseph, MO, Ronnie (Teri) Jones, DeKalb, MO, and a sister Linda Ann Jones of Kansas City, MO.Funeral services: 2:00 pm, Monday, July 23, 2018 at DeKalb Christian Church, Pastor David Jordan officiating, The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Sunday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Westlawn Cemetery.