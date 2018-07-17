Clear

Kirby B. Ham, 54, Union Star, Missouri,

Visitation Friday 20 Jul 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory 5005 Frederick Blvd. Saint Joseph, MO 64506

Posted: Jul. 17, 2018 9:33 AM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Kirby B. Ham
1963-2018

Scroll for more content...

Kirby B. Ham, 54, Union Star, Missouri, passed away Saturday, July 14, 2018 unexpectedly at his home.
He was born October 11, 1963 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Charles F and Lota Claire (Rimel) Ham.
Kirby married Patricia Ann Burton September 16, 2000. She survives of the home.
He was employed by Hatfield Gun Company, a cook for several restaurants and also worked for Drury Inn in maintenance for twenty years.
Kirby attended Everett School and graduated from Lafayette High School in 1982.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Sandra K. Ham Thompson; niece, Cheryl Lynn Morriss; and nephew, Michael Wayne Ham.
Additional survivors include brothers, Jerry L. Ham (Dixie), Gallatin, Missouri, and Charles Dwayne Ham (Linda), St. Joseph, Missouri; two nieces; 5 nephews; several great nieces and nephews.
The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family request memorial donations to the family to help defray funeral expenses. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

Related Content

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Scattered Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 76°
Maryville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 75°
Savannah
Scattered Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 76°
Cameron
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 78°
Fairfax
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 73°
We are waking up to cloudy skies on this Tuesday morning. Rain chances will begin to increase for your Tuesday as we will be partly sunny with afternoon rain chances. High temperatures will be in the middle to upper 80s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events