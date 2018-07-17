Kirby B. Ham

1963-2018

Kirby B. Ham, 54, Union Star, Missouri, passed away Saturday, July 14, 2018 unexpectedly at his home.

He was born October 11, 1963 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Charles F and Lota Claire (Rimel) Ham.

Kirby married Patricia Ann Burton September 16, 2000. She survives of the home.

He was employed by Hatfield Gun Company, a cook for several restaurants and also worked for Drury Inn in maintenance for twenty years.

Kirby attended Everett School and graduated from Lafayette High School in 1982.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Sandra K. Ham Thompson; niece, Cheryl Lynn Morriss; and nephew, Michael Wayne Ham.

Additional survivors include brothers, Jerry L. Ham (Dixie), Gallatin, Missouri, and Charles Dwayne Ham (Linda), St. Joseph, Missouri; two nieces; 5 nephews; several great nieces and nephews.

The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family request memorial donations to the family to help defray funeral expenses. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.