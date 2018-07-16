Clear

Larry Grant Gray, 59, St. Joseph, Missouri

Larry Grant Gray, 59, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, July 13, 2018.
He was born October 30, 1958 to Buddy and Barbara (Gibson) Gray.
Larry received his Master’s degree in Divinity from Virginia Commonwealth University and a Master’s degree in History from University of Missouri-Kansas City.
He loved his family in Virginia and Missouri. He enjoyed history and was a civil war scholar, cherished time with his boys playing chess and going to baseball games. Larry had a calling to pastor in small rural churches, including Virginia, Louisiana, Missouri, and Kansas.
He was preceded in death by his father.
Survivors include his mother; sons, Josh Gray, Jacob Gray; mother of his children, Deana Johnson; sister, Jennifer Gray-Wolford (Stephen); nieces, Gigi and Harper.
Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

