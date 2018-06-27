Larry J. Carter, 75, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away at his home on Sunday, June 24, 2018.

Larry was born in Weatherby, Missouri on August 28, 1942 to Vernon and Addlene (Crabtree) Carter. He moved to St. Joseph and joined the Air National Guard as part of the 139th and served his country in that capacity for six years. Larry worked for Snorkel for 35 years and retired from there. Larry was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church. He was a lifelong member of NRA and The St. Joseph Rifle & Pistol Club.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Larry is survived by: wife, Peggy, of the home; step-son, Ken (Donna) Lawhon; step-daughters, Tammy (Mike) Jarrett and Lisa (Mike) Musser, all of St. Joseph; nine step-grandchildren; twenty step-great-grandchildren; three step-great-great-grandchildren; numerous cousins.

Graveside service 10:00AM Wednesday, June 27, at Memorial Park Cemetery. Per Larry's wishes. there will be no visitation. Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude's Children's Hospital.