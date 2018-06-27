Clear

Larry J. Carter, 75, of St. Joseph, Missouri

Graveside Service Memorial Park Cemetery Wednesday, June 27, 2018 10:00 AM Email Details 5005 Frederick Ave. St. Joseph, Missouri 64506

Posted: Jun. 27, 2018 9:23 AM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Larry J. Carter, 75, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away at his home on Sunday, June 24, 2018.

Scroll for more content...

Larry was born in Weatherby, Missouri on August 28, 1942 to Vernon and Addlene (Crabtree) Carter. He moved to St. Joseph and joined the Air National Guard as part of the 139th and served his country in that capacity for six years. Larry worked for Snorkel for 35 years and retired from there. Larry was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church. He was a lifelong member of NRA and The St. Joseph Rifle & Pistol Club.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Larry is survived by: wife, Peggy, of the home; step-son, Ken (Donna) Lawhon; step-daughters, Tammy (Mike) Jarrett and Lisa (Mike) Musser, all of St. Joseph; nine step-grandchildren; twenty step-great-grandchildren; three step-great-great-grandchildren; numerous cousins.

Graveside service 10:00AM Wednesday, June 27, at Memorial Park Cemetery. Per Larry's wishes. there will be no visitation. Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude's Children's Hospital.

Related Content

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 72°
Maryville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 79°
Savannah
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 72°
Cameron
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 79°
Fairfax
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 70°
A Heat Advisory has been issued for the entire KQ2 viewing area from noon on Thursday until 8 PM Friday. Heat index values are expected to be between 100-109 degrees on Thursday and between 100-105 on Friday. Be sure to drink plenty of water and avoid being outside for too long.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts


Most Popular Stories

Community Events