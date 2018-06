Scroll for more content...

Larry Wayne Pike 69, of Saint Joseph, Missouri passed away Friday June 22, 2018 in Saint Joseph. He was born June 2, 1949 in St. Joseph, Missouri son of the late Eunice and Jewel Pike. He married Sally Umphress on September 20, 1974, and they shared 43 years together. He was a 1967 graduate of Benton High School, and attended Hillyard Technical. He worked at Dean Machinery as a Mechanic and Parts Service Sales Representative retiring after 30 years of service. He served in the United States Coast Guard, 2 years at the Alameda shipping supplies to Viet Nam, 6 months in the Upper Peninsula, MI, and 18 months in Escanaba, MI in Sea and Air rescue units. . He enjoyed trout fishing in the Roaring River State Park, camping and boating with his family on the Missouri River, going to casinos. He also loved to golf, and on April 15, 2012 he scored a Hole in One, at Duncan Hills Golf Course at 157 yards, on hole No. 6 using a 5 iron. He was a member of the South Side Fall Festival committee, serving as the Parks Manager in charge of festival set up and tear down, for many years. Larry and Sally were the 2008 South Side Fall Festival Grand Marshals. He was a member of Duncan Hills Golf Club and was a course Marshall there for several years. He was also a member of the American Legion, and St. Paul United Methodist Church. He was a van driver for Interserv Calvin Center, and the Van 1 driver at the hospital. Larry was a 2 time 10 year cancer survivor, and on the 3rd time he said, "Cancer, you are not taking me, you're coming with me". He is survived by wife, Sally Pike of the home, sons, Jason (Angie) Pike, and Joseph (Angela) Pike both of St. Joseph, MO, grandchildren, Bethany, Kristyn, and Madison Pike, and Noah and Alec Ottinger, sister, Linda Lee (Steve) South, Wichita, KS, numerous nieces, nephews and cousins, and his faithful companion Abby. The family will receive friends from 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm on Friday June 29th at the St. Paul United Methodist Church, with a Celebration of Life following at 6:00 PM. Mr. Pike has been cremated per his wishes under the care and direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. Private graveside inurnment service will be held at a later date. Memorials are requested to the Mosaic Cancer Center for local patient expenses, or to St. Paul United Methodist Church. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com