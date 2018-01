Scroll for more content...

Laura Sue Hancock 88, of Saint Joseph, Missouri passed away Friday, January 12, 2018 in Saint Joseph. She was born April 30, 1929 in Mound City, Missouri, daughter of Susan & Robert B. Humphrey. She grew up in St. Joseph and graduated from Lafayette High School. She traveled the world with her older brother and his family, and helped her sister in law with their five children. Once back in the USA, she went to California to be with her youngest brother and his wife to help with their four children. On her many trips to St. Joseph over all those years, there were five boys of her middle brother and older sister that she spoiled and gave no end of joy too. Finally in her 30's, she married Bert, and had a daughter of her own, Mary Neff. Laura was a seamstress, in St. Joseph and specializing in making period clothes for antique dolls, many of which were shipped to her from out of state, as her reputation grew for her excellence in the craft. Laura was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Bert Hancock, daughter Mary, sister, Jean Miller, and brothers; Robert and Galen Humphrey. Survivors include: brother, Calvin Humphrey, granddaughter, Barbara Neff-Brummer and husband Matt, and their children, Payton, Brody, and Camdenn Brummer, as well as her many loving nieces and nephews, who's lives she filled with love and joy. Ms. Hancock will cremated under the care of the Rupp Funeral Home.