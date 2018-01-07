Lawanna Greiner, 86, of St. Joseph, Mo.

Scroll for more content...

Lawanna Greiner, 86, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, January 7, 2018.She was born in St. Joseph, Missouri to Edgar and Dorothy (Chambers) Whitten.Lawanna married Bill Greiner in 1947, he preceded her in death August 28, 1992.She enjoyed dancing, water sports and spending time with her friends and family.Lawanna was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Donald Whitten; and sister Janice Burks.Survivors include children, Kathy Younger (John), Karen Neff (Stephen), Steven Greiner (Diane), Pamela Wagner, David Greiner, and Scott Greiner (Theresa); companion for many years, Dale Schneider; 27 grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brothers, Ray, Ed and Gary Whitten (Rosie); sister Connie Taylor (Ralph); numerous nieces and nephews.Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Mount Olivet Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family request donations to The National Alzheimer’s Association. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.