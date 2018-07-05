Leah Elizabeth Fesmire

1990-2018

Leah Elizabeth Fesmire, 28, of St. Joseph, Missouri, formerly of Huntsville, Alabama, passed away Wednesday, June 27, 2018, at the University of Kansas Medical Center.

She was born March 13, 1990 to Alva and Angelia (Chitwood) Fesmire in Huntsville, Alabama.

Leah was a Christian. She attended Madison County High School. After graduation Leah attended Calhoun Community College where she received an associate’s degree in art and political science.

Leah loved and lived art, it was her passion. She saw beauty, goodness and potential in everything and everyone. Leah had a passion for life and was a free spirit.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Billy J. Chitwood and her paternal grandparents Claude E. and Elizabeth R. Fesmire.

Survivors include her significant other and companion of the last several years, Brian Helm of St. Joseph; parents, Alva Fesmire and Angelia (Chitwood) Goetzmann; brother, Matthew Fesmire; maternal grandmother, Jane Chitwood; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, extended family and her beloved Pomeranian, Peanut.

Leah’s motto in life was “Leave a little sparkle everywhere you go.”

The family will gather with friends from 6:00 to 8:00 PM Friday for a memorial celebration at

Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

The family suggests in lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses. To donate online or sign the online guestbook, please visit Leah’s Tribute Page at www.meierhoffer.com and select Donate Now.