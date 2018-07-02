Leah Elizabeth Fesmire

Services will be set for a future date to be determined.
Posted: Jul. 2, 2018 9:48 AM
Posted By: Maria Cary
Scroll for more content...
Farewell services are pending. The family suggests memorial donations to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses. To donate online or sign the online guestbook, please visit Leah’s Tribute Page at www.meierhoffer.com and select Donate Now.
For Monday, clear skies are expected but the heat will be moving back into the area. Once again, we will see highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. As for Tuesday, mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 90s.