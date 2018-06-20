Leta L. Fuson

1931-2018

Leta L. Fuson, 87, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, June 17, 2018.

She was born January 17, 1931 to Pleasy and Alma (Hatcher) Timmons in St. Joseph, MO.

Leta married Thomas H. Fuson on May 7, 1954; he preceded her in death June 8, 2003.

She was a legal secretary for many years.

Leta enjoyed gardening, playing cards, making ceramics. She loved spending time with family; especially her grandchildren.

She was also preceded in death by her parents; infant son, Mark Fuson; and brother, Byron Timmons.

Survivors include daughters, Mary Kay Thrasher (Mike), Diane R. Munsell (Bill); son, Christoper M. Fuson; grandchildren, Grant, Tyler, and Carly Thrasher and Laura Eckenroth (Zach); great grandchildren, Amariah Eckenroth, Michael Thrasher, due in September; sister, Carol McCollum; numerous nieces and nephews.

The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to the staff at Shepherd Residential Health Care for their excellent care of Leta over the past 7 years.

Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Mount Olivet Cemetery. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Alzheimer’s Association.