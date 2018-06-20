Clear

Leta L. Fuson, 87, St. Joseph, Missouri

isitation Friday 22 Jun 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory Service Friday 22 Jun 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory 5005 Frederick Blvd. Saint Joseph, MO 64506

Posted: Jun. 20, 2018 10:07 AM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Leta L. Fuson
1931-2018

Scroll for more content...

Leta L. Fuson, 87, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, June 17, 2018.
She was born January 17, 1931 to Pleasy and Alma (Hatcher) Timmons in St. Joseph, MO.
Leta married Thomas H. Fuson on May 7, 1954; he preceded her in death June 8, 2003.
She was a legal secretary for many years.
Leta enjoyed gardening, playing cards, making ceramics. She loved spending time with family; especially her grandchildren.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; infant son, Mark Fuson; and brother, Byron Timmons.
Survivors include daughters, Mary Kay Thrasher (Mike), Diane R. Munsell (Bill); son, Christoper M. Fuson; grandchildren, Grant, Tyler, and Carly Thrasher and Laura Eckenroth (Zach); great grandchildren, Amariah Eckenroth, Michael Thrasher, due in September; sister, Carol McCollum; numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to the staff at Shepherd Residential Health Care for their excellent care of Leta over the past 7 years.
Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Mount Olivet Cemetery. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Alzheimer’s Association.

Related Content

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Scattered Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 85°
Maryville
Broken Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 81°
Savannah
Scattered Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 85°
Cameron
Overcast
79° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 81°
Fairfax
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 72°
A rainy Wednesday is in the forecast for northwest Missouri & northeast Kansas and we could use it. Keep the umbrella and the rain gear handy as we'll see widespread rain chances throughout the day with cooler high temperatures in the lower 80s. The rain could be heavy at times. Most of us got about an inch of rain on Tuesday and another 1-2 inches is expected through Thursday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts


Most Popular Stories

Community Events