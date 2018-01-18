Lila Jean Gregory, 74, of St. Joseph, Mo.

The world lost a bold, brave, and beautiful woman. Lila Jean Gregory, 74, St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, January 18, 2018, surrounded by family and friends.

Scroll for more content...

She was born July 1, 1943 in St. Joseph, MO. Jean graduated Central High School in 1962. After which she worked for the St. Joseph State Hospital. While raising four children, Jean studied at MWSC and graduated Methodist Medical Center’s School of Nursing in 1985. She worked as Registered Nurse, certified in Psychiatric Nursing, at Woodson Children’s Hospital until she retired in 2003.

Jean was known for her unique style. Often decked out in cowboy boots and fringe jackets, she loved to rock a punk hairstyle. She was never lost in a crowd as she was especially quick with her wit, and generous with her charming smile and playful sense of humor.

She was preceded in death by her parents John Edward and Lila Ruth (Preston) Bishop, and sister Joyce (Bishop) Simpson.

She is survived by her siblings: Barbara Boykin, Kathy Lowe, John Bishop and Keith Bishop. Children: John Gregory (Mindy), Jill Carson (Brian), Jason Gregory, and Jamie Blizzard (Bill); and grandchildren.

Jean’s friends will miss her sage advice, air-headed silliness and innate ability to know how to keep calm in a crisis. She was a trusted friend, impeccable confidant, and an amazing spirit. Her children will miss her comforting voice and encouraging reminders that life is about the choices we make and the company we keep.

She has been cremated at the direction of Heaton Bowman Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

Jean has chosen “Girl on Fire” by Alicia Keys as her farewell anthem. The family are celebrating her life at the Whiskey Mansion, 1723 Francis on Thursday, January 25th, from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Family and friends may visit after 4:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers or donations, please do something nice for yourself. Being a mental health professional, “self-love” has always been Jean’s favorite foundation.