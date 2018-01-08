Linda K. Pike, 65, of Helena, Mo.

Linda K. Pike, 65, of Helena, Missouri passed away January 8, 2018.

Scroll for more content...

Linda was born on February 12, 1952, to the late Olen and Lucella (Van Meter) Walker.

Linda married Dennis W. Pike on March 19, 1969.

Linda was a personal caregiver for many years.

She was a lifetime member of Helena Baptist Church. Linda was the heart of the family "the glue that held everyone together," always sacrificing herself for others and providing a listening ear. Her caring and compassionate nature will be missed by all.

In addition to her parents and husband, Linda is preceded in death by brothers Richard and Norman.

Linda is survived by children, Denny (Kimmy Wilson), Debbie and Dana Pike; 11 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; brother, Ralph; sisters, Marilyn and Donna (Kenny); father-in-law, Charles Bennett; numerous extended family, friends and beloved dogs.

Mrs. Pike has been cremated under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

Celebration of Life 5:00 PM Saturday, January 13, 2018, at Helena Baptist Church. Family will receive friends two hours prior to the service at the church. Private inurnment at a later date in Helena Cemetery.