Lloyd Francis Cox, Sr. December 26, 1942 - September 30, 2018

Lloyd Francis Cox, Sr.

1942-2018

Lloyd Francis Cox, Sr., 75, St. Joseph, Missouri, formerly of Amazonia and Edgerton, Missouri, passed away Sunday, September 30, 2018, at his home.

He was born December 26, 1942, to Charles Cleveland and Clara Halteman (Heath) Cox in St. Joseph.

Lloyd married Lillie Mae Widgery on July 20, 1962. She survives of the home.

Lloyd and Lillie farmed in the Amazonia area for 37 years. He was also an equipment operator for the City of St. Joseph and a school bus driver for the Savannah School District.

Lloyd was preceded in death by his parents; son, Lloyd Francis Cox, Jr.; daughter, Julie Marie Cox; great-grandchild, Waverly Henggeler; brother, Charles Eugene “Gene” Cox; and sister, Elsie Marie Cox.

Survivors include his wife; daughters, Teresa Cox-Dilfer (Dave) and Mary Cox-Bougher; grandchildren, Jonathan Dilfer (Emily), Andrew Dilfer, Amanda Dilfer, Catherine Dilfer, Justine Easter-Henggeler (Derrick), Derek Easter, and Heaven Bougher; great-grandchildren, Evelyn, Ava, Addisyn, Eden, and Hartley; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

The family will gather with friends from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Friday, October 5th, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Inurnment at a later date, Mount Olivet Cemetery. Flowers are appreciated and for those wishing to make a contribution, the family requests they be made to Children’s Mercy Hospital in memory of Waverly Henggeler. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.