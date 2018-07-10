Lona L. (Wheeler) Fuston

1951-2018

Lona L. (Wheeler) Fuston, 66, of St. Joseph, MO went to be with Jesus peacefully, at home, with family and friends by her side on Sunday, July 8th, 2018. She was born in St. Joseph, MO to Ival and Jean Wheeler on September 23, 1951.

Lona was a very hard worker and would give the shirt off of her back to a stranger. Lona spent most of her working days in food service. She worked for the Miller Family at various establishments, including the Frederick Inn and Hoof and Horn for over 35 years. She spent the last 15 years working at Hy-Vee in the deli and bakery, serving her customers with a helpful smile.

In her spare time, Lona loved to read the paper, watch The Price is Right, General Hospital, and game shows on TV. She loved to gamble, grocery shop, cook and most of all spend time with her grandchildren.

Lona was preceded in death by her parents, her son; Shawn Michael Wheeler, brother; Billy Wheeler and sisters; Judy Kuehner and Linda Collier and niece Diane Kuehner.

She is survived by her daughter; Tisha Hamlin of the home, son; Jeremy (Cathy) Fuston of New Hampton, MO, grandchildren; Jaileigh Hamlin (Austin Johnson) and Shawnie Hamlin, all of the home, and also Lane Fuston of New Hampton, MO. brothers; Butch Wheeler and Elvis Wheeler both of Seattle, Washington, sisters; Sheila Culver and Jody Wheeler of St. Joseph, MO and a very special niece Jeannie Salcedo (Phil) who helped care for her, her brother in law, Nick Collier, her Hy-Vee family and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank Dr. Thomas Alderson, Dr. Juliet Appiah, and their teams, and Three Rivers Hospice for the exceptional and compassionate care.

Fly High Momma, your work here is done…until we meet again.

Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Ashland Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Flowers are appreciated and contributions may be made to the family.