Lonnie Lee Larabee

1989-2018

Scroll for more content...

Lonnie Lee Larabee, 29, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, July 24, 2018.

He was born June 30, 1989, to Adrian Leslie and Viola Mae (White) Larabee in St. Joseph.

Lonnie attended First Presbyterian Church, St. Joseph. He had a pure heart and an infectious laugh. Lonnie never knew a stranger and would drop everything to help another. He was a great man who loved food almost as much as he loved his family, and he will be forever missed.

He was preceded in death by his father; paternal grandparents, Dillard and Juanita Larabee; and maternal grandparents, Roger and Wanda White.

Survivors include his mother; daughter, Alexia Larabee, age 6; son, Emmanuel Larabee, age 5; sisters, Kelly and Lori White; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Monday, First Presbyterian Church, St. Joseph. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Sunday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family suggests memorial donations to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses. To donate online or sign the online guestbook, please visit Lonnie’s Tribute Page at www.meierhoffer.com and select Donate Now.