Lonnie Lee Pinion, 55, of St. Joseph, Mo.

Lonnie Lee Pinion, 55, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, January 6, 2018, at Mosaic Life Care.He was born February 10, 1962 to Ronald “Red” and Marjorie (Nelson) Pinion.Lonnie graduated from Lafayette High School in 1981. After 29 years of service with the Air National Guard he retired from the 139th Airlift Wing. He was employed with Bluescope.He loved his family and enjoyed bowling, playing and watching sports.Lonnie was preceded in death by his grandparents.Survivors include his parents; companion, Sharon Beckett; daughter, Jessica Robinson (Paul); grandsons, Payton Galloway, Corbyn Robinson; granddaughter, Adlee Robinson, sister, Ronilue Hardin (Randy); nieces, Jenny Hardin, Kailey Hardin (Chris); Sharon’s daughters, Heather Weitzel (Andy), Tiffany McMullan (Joe); grandchildren; Jacob and Lauren Weitzel, Emma, Autumn, and Dawson McMullan; Sharon’s mother, Beverly Noland; first wife, Hollie Smith; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, family and friends.Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.