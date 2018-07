Scroll for more content...

Loretta Jean Maag 78, of Saint Joseph, Missouri passed away Friday, June 29, 2018 in a Saint Joseph, Missouri health care center. She was born June 28, 1940 in Fortescue, Missouri, daughter of the late Pauline & Marion Goolsby. She graduated from Lafayette High School, and she worked in the housekeeping department at the Missouri Methodist Medical Center. She enjoyed watching TV, playing video games, and spending time with her family. Loretta was preceded in death by her brother, Laverne Goolsby, and her parents. Survivors include: son, Kevin Goolsby, Kansas City, MO, daughter, Adrianna Maag (Casey Perkins), St. Joseph, MO, three grandchildren: Dalton, Makayla and Keyra Maag, sister, Luticia Kneib, sister-in-law, Chelita Goolsby both of St. Joseph, MO, as well as numerous nieces & nephews. The family will receive friends from 2-3 pm Tuesday with a celebration of life to begin at 3:00 pm Tuesday at the Rupp Funeral Home.