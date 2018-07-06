Clear

Lorrie Sue Lanham, 46, St. Joseph, Missouri

Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

Posted: Jul. 6, 2018 11:36 AM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Lorrie Sue Lanham
1971-2018

Lorrie Sue Lanham, 46, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, July 5, 2018.
She was born December 16, 1971, to Butch and Barb Lanham.
Survivors include her son, Colt Remington Carpenter; parents; brothers, Michael Lanham and Butch Lanham, Jr.; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The next seven days is looking very quiet as we go into kind of a cruise control weather pattern for northwest Missouri & northeast Kansas. Our cold front has now pushed south allowing for less humid air to move in, making way for a very pleasant weekend ahead. As for your Friday, expect a very nice day. Morning clouds will give way to mostly sunny skies. High temperatures will be near average in the upper 80s.
