Lorrie Sue Lanham
1971-2018
Lorrie Sue Lanham, 46, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, July 5, 2018.
She was born December 16, 1971, to Butch and Barb Lanham.
Survivors include her son, Colt Remington Carpenter; parents; brothers, Michael Lanham and Butch Lanham, Jr.; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.
