Louella (Simmons) Becker

1925-2018

Louella (Simmons) Becker, 92, Parkville, Missouri, passed away Friday, July 20, 2018.

She was born September 17, 1925 in Grant City, Missouri to Robert and Lillie (Robinson) Simmons.

Starting at the age of 12, she held many jobs, including cooking and farming to factory work at Chase Candy and Nellie Dawn. She then married Albert Becker and helped him with his business. The most important thing to her was raising her children and grandchildren. Louella loved caring for her family.

She enjoyed attending parades, festivals and socializing with her friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Albert Becker; parents; and 6 siblings.

Survivors include children, Donna Kirschner (Mark) and Allen Becker (Debbie); grandchildren, Matthew Kirschner (Becky), Allie and Molly Kirschner, Derek Becker, Andrea Wand (Joe); numerous nieces and nephews including Betty Maudlin who was like her sister.

Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Shaare Sholem Cemetery. Flowers are appreciated and for those wishing to make a contribution, the family requests they be made to Northland Festivals or North Care Hospice House.

