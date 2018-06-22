Clear

Posted: Jun. 22, 2018
Posted By: Maria Cary
Lowell Laverne Hull, 99, of Burlington Junction, MO passed away on June 22, 2018 at the Parkdale Manor Care Center in Marvyille, MO. Arrangements are pending at the Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home in Maryville, MO.

