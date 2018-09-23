Elwood, Kansas Lucille Ann Lewman, 72, of Elwood, Kansas passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Thursday, September 20, 2018 at the Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph, Missouri.
Lucille was born on June 8, 1946 in Troy, Kansas to Alvin Guy & Florence (Madden) Wood.
She graduated Troy High School & worked as a bridal Consultant for many years & later working for Wal-mart.
Lucille married Winston Lewman on October 9, 1965 in Miami, Oklahoma. He preceded her in death on September 15, 2003. She was also preceded in death by her parents.
Survivors; daughter, Becky Grider (Bret), Emporia, Kansas
Sons, Larry Lewman, Elwood, Kansas
Terry Lewman (Karla), Elwood, Kansas
Grandchildren; Denver, Danielle & Christopher
Great-grandchild; Brittany
Brother; Alvin (Barbara) Wood, Troy, Kansas
Nieces, Theresa & Marietta
Funeral Service: 10:30 A.M. Tuesday, September 25, 2018
At the Harman-Rohde Funeral Home in Wathena, Kansas.
Visitation: 6-8 Monday evening at the funeral home, friends may call after 12 noon Monday.
Burial: Mount Calvary Cemetery, Atchison, Kansas.
Memorials: Mosaic Cancer Center Patient Assistance Fund (cancer patients with anything they might need, wigs, scarves & etc.) Special thanks to A.J & his staff at Mosaic Cancer Center.
www.harmanrohde.com
Related Content
- Lucille Ann Lewman, 72, of Elwood, Kansas
- Constance Fitzpatrick, 61, Elwood, Kansas
- Constance Fitzpatrick, 61, Elwood, Kansas
- John A. Bolden, 86, of Elwood, Kansas
- Della Delores (Titus) Livingston Holaday, 87, of Elwood, Kansas
- Carol Lucille Caselman, 86, of Cameron, Mo.
- Ruth Ann (Fergerson) Wasson, 54, formerly of Troy, Kansas
- Treva Jean Bollman, Elwood, KS
- Daniel Ervin Walker, 72
- Janet Rose Swarthout, 72