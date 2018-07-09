Clear

Lucretia Ann Hamill Graham, 66

Visitation When Monday, July 9th, 2018 6:00pm - 6:30pm Location Poland-Thompson Chapel When Monday, July 9th, 2018 6:30pm Officiating Rev. Craig Scroggins Location Poland-Thompson Chapel Address 222 W. Third Cameron, MO 64429

Posted: Jul. 9, 2018 10:19 AM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Lucretia Ann Hamill Graham, 66, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, July 4, in the University of Kansas Hospital in Kansas City. She was born and raised in Valdosta, Georgia, and has lived in and around Cameron for almost forty years. She was the daughter of Herchel and Elizabeth Davison Hamill. Mrs. Graham is survived by daughters Marie Barbee of St. Joseph and Melissa Whitaker (Jeremy) of Cameron and by sons Robert H. Graham (Elizabeth) of Greenwood, and Brady Graham (Jennifer) of Clinton; ten grandchildren, Kaitlyn Ferrara, Jacob Barbee, Triston Whitaker, Aubrey Whitaker, Emmie Graham, Bobby Graham, Baby #3 Graham, Chris Ayers (Aisha), Jeremy Whitaker II and Monica Whitaker; by three sisters Eulouise Williams (Joe) of Roswell, Georgia, Alwyn Holloway-Borst (Tom) of Palm Harbor, Florida, and Berrian Webb (Benjie) of Fairview, Tennessee; and by numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was married formerly to Robert C. Graham of Cameron.

Scroll for more content...

Lucretia graduated from Valdosta High School and earned an associate degree from Valdosta State University and was a member of the VHS Marching Band. She worked in numerous legal offices, for JB-LB Insurance, for the local radio stations, and for the Missouri Department of Health, from where she retired after 20 years of service.

Mrs. Graham always cared for others and was very involved in her community, volunteering for hospice, organizing numerous city-wide garage sales, and supporting her children’s schools. She loved her family beyond measure and was always on the sidelines cheering for children and grandchildren involved in sports. She enjoyed crocheting, gardening, and getting together with her many friends. Known by so many as “Lu,” she will be greatly missed.

Related Content

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 88°
Maryville
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 88°
Savannah
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 88°
Cameron
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 87°
Fairfax
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 88°
To begin the new workweek, the sunny conditions are expected to stick around Monday through Thursday. After a pleasant weekend, the summer heat and humidity will once again make a comeback with high temperatures warming back up into the lower to upper 90s. Heat index values for much of the week will be 100-105 degrees, so you'll once again need to take precautions to stay cool if you will need to be outside.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events