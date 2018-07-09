Lucretia Ann Hamill Graham, 66, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, July 4, in the University of Kansas Hospital in Kansas City. She was born and raised in Valdosta, Georgia, and has lived in and around Cameron for almost forty years. She was the daughter of Herchel and Elizabeth Davison Hamill. Mrs. Graham is survived by daughters Marie Barbee of St. Joseph and Melissa Whitaker (Jeremy) of Cameron and by sons Robert H. Graham (Elizabeth) of Greenwood, and Brady Graham (Jennifer) of Clinton; ten grandchildren, Kaitlyn Ferrara, Jacob Barbee, Triston Whitaker, Aubrey Whitaker, Emmie Graham, Bobby Graham, Baby #3 Graham, Chris Ayers (Aisha), Jeremy Whitaker II and Monica Whitaker; by three sisters Eulouise Williams (Joe) of Roswell, Georgia, Alwyn Holloway-Borst (Tom) of Palm Harbor, Florida, and Berrian Webb (Benjie) of Fairview, Tennessee; and by numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was married formerly to Robert C. Graham of Cameron.

Lucretia graduated from Valdosta High School and earned an associate degree from Valdosta State University and was a member of the VHS Marching Band. She worked in numerous legal offices, for JB-LB Insurance, for the local radio stations, and for the Missouri Department of Health, from where she retired after 20 years of service.

Mrs. Graham always cared for others and was very involved in her community, volunteering for hospice, organizing numerous city-wide garage sales, and supporting her children’s schools. She loved her family beyond measure and was always on the sidelines cheering for children and grandchildren involved in sports. She enjoyed crocheting, gardening, and getting together with her many friends. Known by so many as “Lu,” she will be greatly missed.