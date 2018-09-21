Lula May French March 20, 1925 - September 21, 2018

Lula M. French

1925-2018

Lula M. French, a long-time resident of St. Joseph; Kansas City; Scottsdale, Arizona; and lastly Pleasant Hill, Missouri, passed away on Friday, September 21, 2018, at the home of her daughter in Pleasant Hill. She was 93 years of age.

Born March 20, 1925, Lula grew up in Andrew County, attending Hickory Creek Elementary and Guilford High School, where she graduated in 1942. She married Lewis W. French of Union Star, Missouri, on August 14, 1943. They shared 57 years of marriage before his passing on October 30, 2000.

Lula May worked 38 years in the insurance industry. She was an active member of the American Business Women's Association, serving as president of the Kansas City chapter at one point. She was also a former member of Woodson Chapel Christian Church in St. Joseph, subsequently transferring her membership to the United Methodist Church of Pleasant Hill. She was a previous active member of the Women's Church Group, Senior Church Group, and the V.F.W. Auxiliary of Pleasant Hill. She loved to play cards, as well as travel and spend time with her friends and extensive family.

Lula is survived by three children, William "Bill" French (Kathleen) of Jacksonville, Florida, Ruth Helton (Gary) of Pleasant Hill, and Russell "Russ" French (Rosie) of Lawrence, Kansas; eight grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and eight great-great-grandchildren.

Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions be made to the Interim Hospice, 10977 Granada Lane, Ste 105, Overland Park, KS 66211 or the church or charity of the donor’s choice. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.