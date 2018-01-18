Lynn W. VonKaenel, 73, of Savannah, Mo.

Lynn W. VonKaenel, 73, of Savannah, Missouri, passed away at Mosaic Life Care Thursday, January 18, 2018.

Lynn was born on September 28, 1944 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Earl William and Lela Mae (Karr) VonKaenel, both of whom preceded him in death. On April 2, 1966, he married Judy (Staley) VonKaenel; they celebrated 51 years of marriage.

Lynn worked for Elkins Engineering, Elkins/Ideker Construction, and worked for 27 years at MODOT. In his off time, he enjoyed socializing and spending time with his family and friends.

Lynn is survived by: wife, Judy; son, Randy VonKaenel; daughter, Brandy (Brian) Wilson; son in his heart, Chance Osborn; granddaughters, Baylee Brown, Hayley Ransford; step-granddaughter, Ashley Ransford; grandson, Trevor VonKaenel; step-grandson, Kaden Wilson; great-grandchildren, Emily Fox, Russell Osborn; sister, Debbie (Larry) Wilmes; sisters-in-law, Kandi Staley, Cindi Peterson; brother-in-law, Pat Staley; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral Service 10:30AM Monday, January 21, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith Savannah Chapel. Visitation 2:00-6:00PM Sunday, January 20, at our chapel. Memorial donations to Lynn's memory may be made to the Amazonia Methodist Church, or St. John's Church Cemetery Fund.