Macle Joyce Spicer

1927-2018

Macle Joyce Spicer, 90, Guilford, Missouri, passed away Saturday, July 14, 2018, surrounded by her family.

She was born November 25, 1927, to Fred and Sadie (Boatwright) Miller in Stanberry, Missouri.

Macle married Loyd Spicer November 24, 1945, in Troy, KS; he preceded her in death on April 23, 2014.

She was a member of Star Chapel UMC and Stanberry Senior Center.

Macle loved spending time with her girls and her family. She enjoyed gardening, playing cards, and dancing.

She was also preceded in death by her parents; twin sons, Carroll Gene and Carl Eugene Spicer; son-in-law, Dale Stockton; grandson-in-law, Daniel Duncan; numerous brothers and sisters.

Survivors include daughters, Linda Wheatley (Charles), Cynthia Stockton, Marjean McCann (Charles), all of St. Joseph, MO, Kimberly Flanders, Platte City, MO; grandchildren, Mark Wheatley (Nancy), Christina Owen (Jacob), Nathan Stockton (Sarah), Terri Duncan, Chris (Amy), Jonathan, Mark, and Charles (Crista) McCann, Stephanie Winslow (Lee), Thomas (Jacqueline) and Ryan Flanders; several great grandchildren; sister, Margie Jean Cooper (Charles “Mervin”); brother-in-law, Keith “Red” Spicer; numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Farewell Services 11:00 A.M. Friday, Star Chapel United Methodist Church, (Empire Prairie) King City, Missouri, with lunch following at the church. Private Inurnment Leavenworth National Cemetery. Contributions may be made to Star Chapel Ladies Aid or Stanberry Senior Center. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.