Madeline Swink

1922-2018

Madeline Swink, 95, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, June 26, 2018.

She was born December 8, 1922 east of Union Star to Howard and Fay (Larmer) Wilson.

Madeline married James Oscar Swink, Jr. February 23, 1944. He preceded her in death October 10, 2001.

She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church.

Madeline attended Taylor grade school and graduated from Union Star High School in 1940. She worked at the Union Star Telephone Company before moving to St. Joseph in 1974. Madeline then retired from Heartland West Hospital on October 16, 1997.

She was also preceded in death by her parents; brother, Max Wilson; and sister, Juanita Wilson.

Survivors include son, Kevin Swink, Gladstone, Missouri; granddaughter, Amy VanReenan, Warrensburg, Missouri; great-grandchildren, Tristan Hicks and Jayda Clark; and sister-in-law, Henrietta Fair.

Graveside Farewell Services 3:00 P.M. Friday, July 6, 2018, Union Star Cemetery, Union Star, Missouri. In lieu of flowers the family request donations to the American Heart Association. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.