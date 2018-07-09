Clear

Marcia Akers Shrout, 82, St. Joseph, Missouri

Posted: Jul. 9, 2018 10:03 AM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Marcia Akers Shrout
1936-2018

Marcia Akers Shrout, 82, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, July 4, 2018.
She was born February 4, 1936 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Frank and Inez (Roberts) Akers, Jr.
Marcia married John Richard Shrout December 30, 1978. He survives of the home.
She was a Christian. Marcia loved horses and rode horses all of her life. She enjoyed watching the derbies, traveling, casinos, and had a dry sense of humor. Marcia sang at the night clubs in Kansas City and St. Joseph, some she sang with included The Dixies and the original Barbosa Brothers.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Additional survivors include daughters, Kelly Roumas (Kevin), Gower, Missouri, Kathy McCray (Jeff), St. Joseph, Missouri; son, Jimmie Adams (Jennifer), Fayetteville, North Carolina; grandchildren, Paige Sass, Nick Roumas (Melinda), Tim Roumas (Katie), Sidney Myers, Cody McCray, Shane and Cade Adams; and great-grandchildren, Hadon, Avrie, Emmit, Madilyn, Maisy, Vera and Sarah.
Graveside Farewell Services & Interment 1:00 P.M. Monday, Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Flowers are appreciated and for those wishing to make a contribution, the family requests they be made to the National Alzheimer’s Foundation of America. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

