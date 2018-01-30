Margie L. “Marge” Buescher, 93, of St. Joseph, Mo.

Scroll for more content...

Margie L. “Marge” Buescher, 93, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, January 30, 2018.She was born February 24, 1924 in Cottleville, Missouri to John and Pauline (Arras) Hillenkamp.Marge married Warren M. Buescher December 5, 1945. He preceded her in death February 19, 2008.She was a member of Zion United Church of Christ.Marge enjoyed gardening, traveling with friends, and quilting with the ministry at Zion.She was also preceded in death by her parents; brother, Elroy Hillenkamp; and sister, Corine Meers.Survivors include son, Keith Buescher (Janie); grandchildren, Taira Garcia (Kevin), Leanne Johnson (Ryan), Kristen Puzio (Tom), Sarah Brock (Caleb) and Paul Michael Buescher (Kristi); great-grandchildren, Nicholas, Carleigh, Alec and Faith Garcia, Gunnar and Anders Johnson, Coby, Raleigh, Zoe and Zea Puzio, Rhett, Barrett and Baby Boy Buescher (Due in April).Farewell Services 1:30 P.M. Saturday, Zion United Church of Christ. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family request donations to Zion United Church of Christ. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.