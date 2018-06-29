Scroll for more content...

Marie Grasty, 96, of Richmond, MO, passed away on Thursday, June 28, 2018, at the Shirley Nursing Home of Richmond.Visitation will be from 3-4:00 PM, Monday, July 2, 2018, at the Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home, Maryville, MO. The graveside service will be at 4:00 PM, Monday, July 2, 2018, at the Nodaway Memorial Gardens, Maryville.Marie was born on October 21, 1921, in Colfax Township, IA. She had 5 sisters. As a child she loved to climb trees and get into mischief with her sisters. But she also learned to hitch up the horses for plowing or going into town, and worked in the fields both planting and harvesting. She worked for many years in the cap factory in Stanberry, MO, making caps. She lived through the Great Depression, and the Dust Bowl.Marie married Robert Franklin Bright in Conception Jct. MO, on January 6, 1941, at the age of 19. The couple had 2 children, Louise and James. Robert passed away in September 1965, and in 1974, Marie married Clinton Grasty of Maryville, MO. They lived most of the married years in Savannah, MO. Clinton passed away in 2003, and Marie eventually moved to Rayville, MO, to be near her son.Marie is preceded in death by her parents, Mike Brown and Letha Wilson, of Colfax Township, IA; her beloved late husbands, Robert Bright and Clinton Grasty; her sisters, Helen Bright and Ruby Martin of Conception Junction, MO, Pauline Dragoo, Ruth Kinder, and Bertha Lee, of Maryville, MO, and grandson, Mike Elliott, of Springfield, MO.She is survived by her son, James Bright and daughter in law, Jan Bright, of Raymore, MO, her daughter Louise White, of Raymore, MO; grandchildren, Josh Bright of Excelsior Springs, MO and Vicki Hillen of Blue Springs, MO; and 7 great grandchildren; her beloved cousin and best friend, Harold Brown, Ravenwood, MO, and many other cousins, nieces and nephews who loved her. She is also survived by stepchildren, Sharon K. Leslie of Savannah, MO, Gary Grasty of Maryville, MO, Shirley Carver of Smithville, MO, and many step grandchildren, and step great grandchildren.In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested in Marie’s name to the Alzheimer’s Association.